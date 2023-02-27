Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambarella stock opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,459.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

