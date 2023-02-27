Endeavor Group (EDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,231 shares of company stock worth $10,715,202 in the last ninety days. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after buying an additional 510,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

