Agilent Technologies (A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $141.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.45.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on A. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.62.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

