HUTCHMED (HCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HUTCHMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

