Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

