Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance
DKL stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.
Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.
About Delek Logistics Partners
Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.