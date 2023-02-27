CarGurus (CARG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CarGurus Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus
About CarGurus
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
