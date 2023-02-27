CarGurus (CARG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

