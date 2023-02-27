Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Shares of DGLY stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $24.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
