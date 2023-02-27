Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

