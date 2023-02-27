Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.26. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

