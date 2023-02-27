Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 3.5 %

DYNT stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

