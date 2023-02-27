Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

