First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

