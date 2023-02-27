First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of FCAP stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.50.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter.
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
