Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $87.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

