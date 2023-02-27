Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

