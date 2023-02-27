Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

