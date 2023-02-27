National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Trading Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.92. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.17.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
