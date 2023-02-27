National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.92. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

