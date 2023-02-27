StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.69.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

