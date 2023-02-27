Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
