Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Featured Articles

