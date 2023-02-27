OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OPHC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Articles

