Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.86.
Shares of NBR opened at $146.89 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
