Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Shares of NBR opened at $146.89 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

