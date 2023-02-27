Aaron’s (AAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAN opened at $14.13 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

