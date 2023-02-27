Veeva Systems (VEEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $234.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.