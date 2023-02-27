Enerflex (EFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Enerflex to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Enerflex Stock Performance

EFX opened at C$8.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.49. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.94.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.