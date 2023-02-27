Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $14.09 Average PT from Analysts

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.45.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the third quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
