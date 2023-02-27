Analysts Set American States Water (NYSE:AWR) PT at $89.33

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $91.32 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

