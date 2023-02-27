Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Price Target at C$118.67

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Premium Brands in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$100.20 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

