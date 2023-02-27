Analysts Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Target Price at $9.80

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several analysts have commented on PAYA shares. William Blair cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Paya Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

About Paya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paya by 13,461.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,839,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paya by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paya by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 633,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

