Analysts Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Target Price at $9.80

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.
Several analysts have commented on PAYA shares. William Blair cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.36.
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
