Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $8.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

