Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $8.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Spruce Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of SPRB opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
