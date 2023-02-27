Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $33.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

