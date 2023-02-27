Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TWODF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

