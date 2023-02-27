IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $142.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $139.02.
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
