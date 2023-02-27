IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $142.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $139.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,556,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

