Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

