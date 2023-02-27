Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT at $33.13

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $3.66 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $137.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.16.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
