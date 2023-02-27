Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT at $33.13

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $3.66 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $137.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

