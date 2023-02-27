Analysts Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target at $33.20

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

