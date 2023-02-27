Brokerages Set Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target at $386.67

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 420 ($5.06) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 340 ($4.09) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Hunting has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

