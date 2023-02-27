Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) PT at $5.96

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW opened at $3.77 on Friday. WW International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $265.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

