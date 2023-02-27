Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) PT at $5.96

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.96.
WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
WW International Price Performance
Shares of WW opened at $3.77 on Friday. WW International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $265.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
