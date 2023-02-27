Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $727.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $727.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $665.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $710.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.16.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

