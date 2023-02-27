Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $727.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICOGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $727.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $665.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $710.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.16.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.