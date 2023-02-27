Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.