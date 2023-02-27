IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.14 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

