Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,107,000 after buying an additional 644,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after buying an additional 612,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Insider Activity

Life Storage Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 113.48%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

