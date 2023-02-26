The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Cut by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

