Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after acquiring an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 1.3 %

AME stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.