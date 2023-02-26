Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,458,000 after buying an additional 159,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,830,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,904,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average is $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

