Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $386.13 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.47.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.65.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

