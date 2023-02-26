United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.98% of United States Steel worth $41,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on X. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.