LMR Partners LLP Has $814,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.