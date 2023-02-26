Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Woodward worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 757,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,028,000 after acquiring an additional 99,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Woodward

Woodward Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

