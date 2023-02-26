LMR Partners LLP Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $231.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

