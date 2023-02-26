LMR Partners LLP Takes $996,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $253.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.36. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

