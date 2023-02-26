Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 988 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.