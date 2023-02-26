Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $507.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.65.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile



Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

